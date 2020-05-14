Summer school resources go digital, aimed at COVID19 pandemic

Nixa Public Schools' will provide necessary resources to students this summer for continued learning, despite the coronavirus.

Although it was a non-traditional end to the school year, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kevin Kopp, with Nixa Public Schools, said teachers are worried about students losing skills and knowledge both over the summer and due to the loss of seated instruction.

That's why Nixa Public Schools will offer several possibilities for learning this summer, including seated summer school in June, along with free Virtual classes, and opportunities for July and August. While safety is the top priority, Kopp said the offered summer resources are optional. Kopp emphasized that it's an excellent and free educational opportunity for all students.

"It's a chance for families to access learning and information that will hopefully help our kids prepare for next year, and give them some great learning opportunities right now," explained Kopp.

Kopp said interest in the programs is up, but enrollment is down. He said he understands parents' concerns but assured Nixa has plenty of precautions in place.

"We'll be providing training for our kids and also giving guidelines to all of our staff so that we are safe as possible as we bring kids back," said Kopp.

Nixa Public Schools compiled a detailed draft of safety measures for seated classes. Including an increased space between desk, nonessential visitor limitations, and decreased class sizes. While flexibility is vital during the COVID19 pandemic, Kopp said they're prepared to adapt to switch seated classes to a virtual setting, if necessary.

Registration is entirely digital, and open until May 22.

For more information about Nixa Public School, summer learning programs click here.