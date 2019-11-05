CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Surveillance captures truck stolen off Springfield dealership lot

A Springfield auto dealership is looking for answers, and its truck after it was stolen from the lot. Surveillance video captured the whole thing.

It was late Saturday night on East St. Louis Street when two thieves arrived in a Jeep. Less than three minutes later, they drove a 2006 Ford F-250 worth $20,000 right off the Alliance Motors lot.

"I'm just frustrated, you know, we work hard trying to provide for our families," said Alliance Motors owner Steve Marler. "And just, it's not fun when someone takes your stuff."

Just the week before, someone tried to break into that same truck.

"We had a door handle popped on it, so we parked it right out in the light, 'cause we figured it was a target," said Marler.

Despite the fact that there are signs all over the dealership warning that security cameras are in use, and cameras covering the entire lot, that didn't stop those two thieves from stealing that truck from right in front of a camera.

"We have cameras everywhere on this place, I mean there's...every square inch of this place is covered."

But this theft has made Marler up his camera game.

"We had kinda top of the line anyway, but I'm going even father out," he said. "I got some bigger, crazy lights, we got cameras now that will actually follow you around."

Those are cameras he hopes never need to capture another theft from his lot.

"The digital age, I mean, everybody sees everything, we have it shared all over Facebook, Craigslist, we already have a lead on it, so hopefully these guys will get caught pretty quick," said Marler.

According to Marler, the Jeep the thieves used is pretty rare, which he hopes helps find these guys.

If you have any information about this, you're asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

