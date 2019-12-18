Survey says more people want experiences instead of gifts this holiday season

When it comes to gift-giving, retail gifts still reign supreme this holiday season but many are opting for something more.

According to a survey from the market research firm Mintel out of the 1,700 people survey, a fifth would rather be gifted an experience than a tangible present.

Experiences include traveling, a class, or any opportunity to try something new.

The best part? This Christmas these sort of gift just might be more affordable.

Consumer Spending Expert Winnie Sun tells KY3, “For the last few months I've been talking about it the US tariffs coming and how they’re going to affect toy prices and paper towel prices and all of this. So I went to my kids and said. ‘We could spend money on toys for you this holiday but we know you probably don’t need another box of legos. Or we could take that money and we could book a family vacation.’

She said for her family the answer way easy, travel.

So, how can you save a little while book travel? Well, setting up Google alerts for trips and dates you’re interested in is a great start.

This way you will be notified if a flight is going up or down in pricing.

For more helpful hints, watch the video above.

