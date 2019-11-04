Suspect arrested for throwing acid on Milwaukee man in alleged hate crime

A Wisconsin family is breathing a sigh of relief after police say they’ve arrested a 61-year-old suspect in an alleged acid attack that started as a parking dispute.

Mahud Villalaz, 42, suffered second degree burns and severe scarring in the attack that happened just before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Cameras captured the argument between Villalaz and the 61-year-old male suspect before what is believed to have been battery acid was thrown on Villalaz’s face.

"It started burning really bad. I started go screaming for help to the restaurant,” Villalaz said. "I don't want this guy near my kids, my family or anything like that."

Police arrested the suspect Saturday. They provided no details about how or where the arrest happened.

In a statement, the Villalaz family thanked the Milwaukee Police Department “for their efforts in bringing the attacker to justice.” They also thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.

The argument between the men allegedly started over parking but quickly escalated. Villalaz, who is Hispanic, says the suspect asked him why he came to the U.S. illegally. Villalaz told the man he’s a U.S. citizen.

Neighbors say the attack is a wake-up call for people who live in the area.

"Every day, it's getting a little bit harder for just a Hispanic male around here,” Oscar Huizar said.

Charges will be presented to the district attorney’s office in the coming days.

"I hope they give him what he deserves because that man did not deserve to have that thrown in his face like that,” neighbor Connie Miller said.

