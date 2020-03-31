Suspect jumps into Table Rock Lake after chase

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3/KSPR) - The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District worked with Stone County Deputies to capture a driver after a chase Tuesday morning.
The Fire Protection District posted on its Facebook Page that the driver involved in the chase jumped into Table Rock Lake near Coney Island, swimming out of sight.
The District later updated their social media post, saying the suspect was in custody and that Mercy EMS Teams were evaluating those who had been in the water.
This is a developing story.