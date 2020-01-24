Suspect leads deputies on chase through three cities overnight

A suspect led deputies on a chase overnight that went through three different cities.

The chase began in Republic around 11 o'clock Thursday night after police recognized a stolen truck out of Springfield.

The driver drove through Billings, and then into Clever, where he crashed. The suspect got out and ran away. A K-9 team was brought in to track him down, but he got away.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 29 year old Cody Sedivy, but have not found him yet. If you see him or know where he is call the Christian County Sheriff's Office.