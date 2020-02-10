Suspected gunman in NYC police ambushes charged with attempted murder

Authorities have identified a man they say ambushed police officers in the Bronx twice in 12 hours.

New York City police officers work the scene of a police-involved shooting outside the 41st precinct on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

New York City police said late Sunday that 45-year-old Robert Williams, of the Bronx, is being charged with attempted murder, criminal weapon possession and resisting arrest.

Williams was hospitalized, and it was not clear whether he had an attorney yet.

His grandmother told the New York Post that Williams had been “depressed” since his only child died after being shot on the streets in the Bronx.

Leaders in New York City were quick to blame the attacks on what they called an atmosphere of anti-police rhetoric.

The suspect was taken into custody Sunday after attacks that morning and the night before wounded two officers.

New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the gunman shot and wounded an officer in an unprovoked attack on a patrol van on Saturday.

Less than 12 hours later, the suspect opened fire at the headquarters of the 41st police precinct, according to police.

One officer was injured in the second shooting. Both officers are expected to fully recover.

Shea said over the weekend that the shootings were assassination attempts.

