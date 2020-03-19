Suspects attempt to ram through gun store in Montreal, Mo.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office seeks the public's help with information regarding an attempt burglary at a local gun store.

It happened Thursday at Alamo Arms in Montreal, Missouri.

Deputies say suspects in two stolen vehicles made way on to the property and attempted to ram through the front door of the business with one of the trucks.

Authorities say one truck was stolen from the Deere Chase Golf Club and another from a lawn care business in Osage Beach. One vehicle was later recovered in Miller County.

The sheriff's office believes this incident is linked to several other crimes in neighboring counties.

If you have any information, please contact the investigative division of the sheriff's office at 573-346-2243.