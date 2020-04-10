Suspicious death investigation underway after Birch Tree, Mo. woman dies from house fire

A 77-year-old woman from Birch Tree, Missouri died from a house fire earlier this month, and authorities say a suspicious death investigation is underway.

The woman, who was unidentified, died in a house fire on April 2 near the South Wall Street area, according to the Shannon County Sheriff's Office. At the time, investigators determined there was conflicting evidence as to whether the fire was accidental or intentional.

The sheriff's office and other agencies are asking the community for any information regarding suspicious activity they noticed on or around April 2 near South Wall Street.

If you have any information, contact the Shannon County Sheriff's Office at 573-226-3615 or the Missouri Highway Patrol at 417-469-3121.

