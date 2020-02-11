T-Pain coming to Missouri State in April

T-Pain is coming to Missouri State University this spring.

The award-winning rapper is set to perform at the JQH Arena on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

A pre-sale for students begins Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. at all campus box offices. Tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, February 26th at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be $40 at all seating levels, aside from student tickets which will cost $25. You can purchase up to two tickets at a time.

You can purchase tickets through this link, by phone at 417-836-7678, and in-person at all campus box offices.

The concert is presented by the Student Activities Council of Missouri State University.