TASTE OF THE OZARKS: Icebox Strawberry Shortcake

On this Fit Life, Natalie Allen of MSU shares the perfect Easter dessert recipe.

Spring Icebox Strawberry Shortcake

A treat at the holidays, this easy shortcake is adaptable, using whatever fresh fruits are in season. The individual servings help control portion size. Use gluten-free cookies if you would like.

* 2 cups chilled whipping cream

* ¼ cup powdered sugar

* 1 t. vanilla extract

* 8 sugar cookies (homemade or store bought), crumbled

* 1 quart fresh strawberries, sliced

Chill mixer beaters and glass bowl in freezer. Remove from freezer and beat whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla on high until whipped cream with soft peaks forms, about 6-8 minutes.

In a small dish or ramekin, layer whipped cream, crumbled sugar cookie, strawberries.

Repeat layers. Keep in refrigerator until ready to serve. Best if refrigerated 6-8 hours before eating. Makes four individual

desserts.

