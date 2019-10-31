TCAD Paramedics make Halloween special for Branson child with special needs

TCAD Paramedics partnered with the Branson Landing on Halloween Night to make Trick-or-Treating easier for a special needs child from Branson.

James Rankin, who goes by Jimmy, is 9-years-old and has Cerebral Palsy. Paramedics picked-up Jimmy in an ambulance and took him to the Branson Landing. Jimmy got to trick-or-treat in style by riding on the ambulance cot as he participated in the 13th Annual Safe Street Trick-or-Treat.

“We got to go down to the Landing. We never get to go down to the Landing,” Jimmy said.

Jimmy's grandmother says walking can be painful for Jimmy, so this was a great opportunity for him to enjoy the night.

“I think it is fantastic. It was going to hurt him walking that far, but they called and we said ‘yes.’ I think it is great what they do for the kids,” Nan Rankin said.

While Trick-or-Treating is a Halloween tradition that most children enjoy, some children cannot enjoy this activity because of injuries, illnesses, or disabilities. That's why TCAD Paramedics wanted to help make trick-or-treating fun for Jimmy.

“Tonight is all about Mr. Jimmy and taking him out to trick-or-treat,” Johnathan Tudor, with TCAD Paramedics, said. ”Usually, especially kids with special needs, when they meet the paramedics it is not the most fun environment, not the most fun situation. So, we really want to make it enjoyable for him and take him out to do something that is a lot of fun. It is something everyone does in childhood and we want to make it as easy and as much fun as we can for him.”

Tudor says the evening was all about taking away Jimmy's worries so he could trick-or-treat in comfort.

“It is no fun to go trick-or-treating when you have to worry about if you will be able to walk to the next place or if it is going to hurt walking to the next place. We want to take all of that pain away,” Tudor said. "That is something he has to deal with every day on a daily basis. Tonight, we are able to take that away and allow him to trick-or-treat with the most fun that he can possibly have with no pain, no worries.”

A 4th-grader at Cedar Ridge Elementary, Jimmy enjoys school and playing with his twin brother. Jimmy was nominated to be a part of this trick-or-treating event by Branson Schools Special Services Director Dr. Samantha Henderson.