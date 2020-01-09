THE LATEST: Murder case against ex-con charged with killing Springfield woman goes into Day 3

The trial for an ex-convict accused of causing a deadly crash after a pursuit in April of 2018 continues in Greene County Thursday.

Tommy Morris, Junior opted for a bench trial. This means Judge Michael Cordonnier will decide if he's guilty of second degree murder in addition to two drug charges.

Police say he escaped a pursuit and kept going, killing Dana Sowards, 31, at the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon streets in Springfield. Sowards was a mother of two young kids, ages 5 and 8. Police had stopped the pursuit when the crash happened.

Prosecutors argue Morris was believed to be high on drugs, and had meth on him. Police say they caught him in a drug deal in the nearby Price Cutter parking lot, before the pursuit began.

Morris is also charged with attempting to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The first day of the trial included emotional testimony from some of the people involved in the fatal crash.

Soward's mother, Beverly Adams also took the stand to speak about her daughter and the incident.

9:22 a.m. Defense calls Sherry Dowdy, investigator for the Missouri State Public Defenders Office. She was assigned to drive the route Morris took the day of the accident based on notes in the police report. she drove it 3 times taking note of traffic conditions at the approximate times of the accident.

9:19 a.m. Defense asks detective about why he was at hospital. He says he was told to go. He is excused.

9:17 a.m. Prosecutors cross examine detective. He is asked if he did a comprehensive exam of Morris to detect intoxication. He said no and that he wasn't aware that Morris ingest any illegal drugs.

Detective states that Morris refused to give blood for a test, didn't speak to him.

9:10 a.m. Defense starts to present their case, calls Detective Jeremiah Lockette, Springfield Police to the stand.

9:08 a.m. Judge denies motion to dismiss second degree murder charges.

9:06 a.m. Defense attorney Kristie Pierce says the state didn't refer to any case law involving drugs, therefore they didn't prove their case that fleeing during a felony crime applies.

9:02 a.m. Assistant Prosecutor Dara Lindsay argues that double jeopardy does not apply to this case, the murder charge is separate from the drug offenses.

8:53 a.m. Prosecutor Stephanie Wan argues that murder charge applies based on case law, death during the commission of a felony crime.

8:51 a.m. Defense asks case to be dismissed, argues reasons why Morris should not face second degree murder.

8:50 a.m. State rests its case.

Prosecutors call Matthew Leper, Missouri Highway Patrol crime analyst. He describes the illegal drugs seized after the crash.

3:35 p.m. Court back in session. Video of Morris' interview playing.

1:41 p.m. State calls Officer Neal McAmis with the Springfield Police Department's Narcotics Enforcement team. He discusses the federal drug conspiracy case against Morris and finding his vehicle at the Best Budget Hotel prior to the fatal crash.

He says he was part of the team monitoring the possible drug activity involving Morris.

He says Morris drives away from the hotel. Officers tried to pull him over, he didn't stop. Morris got away.

Detectives return to the Best Budget Hotel to continue surveillance.

McAmis says a short time later Morris returns to the hotel. Police discuss trying to arrest Morris if he tried to leave. They were hoping he would go to a different location so that they could safely arrest him. They didn't want to contact him at the Best Budget Hotel because of their pending, years long, investigation of a federal drug conspiracy case. Additionally, McAmis says the environment wasn't safe for officer.

McAmis spots Morris driving on Chestnut Expressway. Officers continue to follow at a safe distance behind him. McAmis says Morris was speeding, officers had to drive over the speed limit to keep up.

They follow him to the Price Cutter supermarket a short distance away where McAmis says a possible drug deal between Morris and another person in a separate vehicle.

It's at that time that McAmis says detectives tried to arrest Morris. He says Morris tried to drive off, detectives try to box him in. But he backed out of a parking space, sped off and almost hit a man pushing a shopping cart.

McAmis contacted a supervisor to get clearance to initiate a pursuit. McAmis last saw Morris as he turned onto Mount Vernon. Another detective was following Morris, lost sight of him also.

McAmis sees Morris driving again turning north onto Scenic a short time later but loses sight of him again near Grand. He sees Morris again seconds later speeding towards the intersection of Scenic and Mount Vernon. He says the light was red and that there was no way Morris would be able to stop based on fast he was driving. McAmis then sees Morris drive into the intersection, crashing into Sowards' vehicle. McAmis says it was the worst accident he's ever seen in his career, described it as catastrophic. He explains that it took him about 12 seconds to get to the accident scene. He says he pulled his gun on Morris because of the danger he posed to the public but he would not comply with orders to show officers his hands, starts reaching around the vehicle.

Multiple officers then get to the crash and help to arrest Morris.

McAmis then rushes to Sowards car to check on her. He says he knew she was deceased immediately because her body was pale, her head was tilted at an unnatural angle, she wasn't breathing, motionless.

He then returns to where Morris was, sitting in handcuffs. McAmis says Morris just kept repeating, what's going on. He says his pupils were large, no reaction to light indicating that Morris was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Prosecution asks McAmis what Morris' answer was when asked what drugs he was on.

Defense objects, says that answer shouldn't be admitted as Morris was not read his rights when asked.

Prosecution continues.

McAmis says Morris was then taken to the hospital due to the injuries he sustained during the crash. He was medically cleared to be arrested soon after.

Morris' car was impounded. A warrant was executed to search the hotel room Morris was in as well as the backpack found in his car. Officers found marijuana, a small bag containing meth residue, a scale, rubber bands, a key for a room at the Best Budget Inn. Also found was a case with a large amount of meth separated into small baggies, possibly for sale, a drug ledger, and a spoon. McAmis says these items are consistent with those carried by someone who is selling and distributing drugs.

State proceeds to attempt to show photos of the hotel room Morris had a key to. Defense objects, says hotel activity irrelevant to the case, presents McAmis with the Probable Cause statement he prepared.

Indicates that the hotel room was not listed as being associated with the crimes in question. Judge allows the pictures of the hotel room and drugs found.

Prosecution will play video of Morris' interview after break.

Prosecutors call Dr. Keith Norton, forensic pathologist to the stand.

He describes the extent of Sowards' injuries, says there was significant internal bleeding due to a torn aorta from her heart near her neck. Two vertebrae in her neck were broken. She also had multiple broken bones.

One of her lungs was squeezed, chest essentially crushed.

The examine indicated that there was blood in one of her kidneys and bladder, her spleen was torn in two places.

Norton confirms that Sowards bled to death within seconds no more than a few minutes after the crash.

Defense attorney asks Norton about why autopsies are done stating the reasons as being how and why a person dies.

He asks Norton to review the death certificate to prove that he chose to list Sowards death as an accident not a homicide inferring that Morris didn't intend to kill her.

Prosecutor asks Norton to confirm that just because death is listed as an accident doesn't mean Morris didn't cause it intentionally by his actions prior to the crash. Norton says his decision has no impact on any criminal implications.

Testimony from Springfield Officer Mark Prebe continues.

Forensic tool uses GPS to diagram the scene, making a map. Provides a different view of where vehicles were at when crash ends, allowing investigators to piece vehicles back together, takes into consideration distance and vehicle speeds.

Surveillance video obtained from Hickman Tires shows Morris' car traveling at a high rate of speed, northbound, followed by undercover officers.

Prebe executed a warrant to search Morris' car while at the police impound. He confiscated Morris' wallet, including driver's license, used as proof that he was driving. The officer also found narcotics residue, spoons and packaging material.

Prebe confirms that evidence indicates Morris was speeding, ran a red light at the intersection causing the accident that killed Sowards. This is supported by surveillance video obtained from a nearby business.

Prebe also executed search warrants to obtain Morris' medical records due to his refusal to give blood for a toxicology screening.

Medical records confirmed that Morris had methamphetamine and cannabis in his blood on the day of the accident. Urine was taken when Morris was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the crash. Prebe believes that this determines that Morris was intoxicated at the time of the wreck, impairing his driving ability.

Pictures of the chase route were reviewed showing the condition of the roadways and speed limit signs.

Prebe discusses incident in the parking lot of the Price Cutter supermarket where Morris almost hits a pedestrian with his car while fleeing from police, initiating a police pursuit.

Defense cross examines Prebe asking if he had anything to do with the narcotics investigation. He says no. Confirms that he only investigated two vehicle accidents.

Attorney asks officer if he understood that Morris was in great physical pain during interrogation. Officer says yes.

Prebe says that Morris denies fleeing police because of drug dealings, that he ran because of warrants for his arrest.

Morris told Prebe that the accelerator to his vehicle occasionally got stuck causing the car to accelerate. He stated he didn't have enough money to get it fixed.

Defense argues that Morris may not have been under the influence during the accident because meth and marijuana stay in a person's blood system for an extended period of time.

Pictures of skid marks are reviewed. Defense argues that it proves that Morris tried to avoid hitting other vehicles.

Prosecutor re-questions Prebe.

Officer confirms that Morris was medically cleared to be arrested and questioned despite being injured.

Prosecutor asks about malfunctioning accelerator, says that repair costs are around $400, infers that Morris was arrested with more than $2000 in cash.

Prebe tells the court that Morris admitted that he knew running from police was dangerous but that he wanted to get away and not go back to jail.

Defense attorney asks another question about whether or not Prebe read Morris his Miranda Rights. Officer says no.

Prosecution asks if it was necessary to re-read rights. Officer says no, another officer did. He says Morris told him that he understood his rights and agreed to speak.

10:15 a.m. - Springfield Officer Mark Prebe takes the stand. He was also part of the traffic investigation team at the time of the crash. He gave his account of how the crash may have happened

based on his expertise as a crash detective specializing in accident reconstruction.

He describes how the team uses forensic mapping and 'black box' type data found inside some of the vehicles.

9:10 a.m. - Court is back in session, trial begins with prosecutors calling their first witness.

Springfield Police Officer Eric Dye addresses the court. He was a crash scene investigator at the time of the incident. He discussed the crash scene and explained the details of the crash pictures he took. This includes the extensive damage to Sowards' car.

8:50 a.m. - Court is in session. Morris is given another opportunity to accept a plea offer from the state. If he pleads guilty to the second degree murder charge, the two drug charges

would be dropped. Minimum sentence is life in prison.

Morris rejects the offer. He wants the trial to continue. He will now face a possible sentence of three life sentences if convicted on all counts based on his criminal history.

