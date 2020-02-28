THIS WEEKEND: 30th-annual Lawn & Garden Show at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

People can spend their weekend at the 30th-annual Lawn and Garden Show to usher in spring in style. Organizers call it an "outdoor living headquarters."

There will be more than 120 exhibits and vendors offering a one-stop-shop experience for anyone's lawn and garden needs. Just since last year's event, they've added more than 20 vendors to the line-up.

Products and services include trees, seeds, other plants; landscape design and installation services; mowers, tillers, other lawn and garden power equipment; tree and lawn care services; pools and spas; fountains, ponds and other water features; patio furniture and grills; yard accessories; fencing; and more.

The 30th Annual Lawn and Garden Show starts Friday, February 28 and will last through the weekend. The hours and admission prices are listed below.

Hours:

Friday: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Admission Prices:

Admission is $5 for adults.

Kids 6 and under free.

Parking is free.

SPECIAL GUEST: P. Allen Smith

P. Allen Smith will be in the Center Hall of the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds on Saturday 11:00 a.m. & 3:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m. Those seminars are free with a general admission ticket.

There is also a P. Allen Smith VIP Experience called "Taste of Moss Mountain, Food, Flowers and Fun!" The VIP Experience costs $40 and is Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in the Smokehouse at the Fairgrounds. Limited tickets are available. Those interested in tickets can call 417-833-2660.