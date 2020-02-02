TIMELINE: How the Kansas City Chiefs got to Super Bowl LIV

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs return to the big stage for a chance at Super Bowl title.

We're only hours away from Super Bowl LIV kickoff as the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs will have a chance at their second Super Bowl title. This comes after finishing the regular season with a 12-4 record, clinching their fourth straight AFC West division title and coming from behind in two playoff games to reach the Super Bowl.

With the franchise's biggest game in a half-century ahead, here's a brief look back at the Chiefs historic run:

WEEK 1 (September 8, 2019)

Chiefs 40, Jaguars 26

Sammy Watkins opens the season with a three-touchdown performance as the Chiefs start the new campaign with a win in Jacksonville.

WEEK 2 (September 15, 2019)

Chiefs 28, Raiders 10

Chiefs rally past the Raiders behind a four-touchdown second quarter, defeating the long-time division rival one final time in Oakland.

WEEK 3 (September 22, 2019)

Chiefs 33, Ravens 28

Patrick Mahomes deliver his third-straight three-touchdown game as the Chiefs top the Ravens, and eventual MVP Lamar Jackson, in their home opener.

WEEK 4 (September 29, 2019)

Chiefs 34, Lions 30

With less than 30 seconds left, Darrel Williams scores his second touchdown of the game on the Chiefs' final drive to keep an unbeaten record in tact.

WEEK 5 (October 6, 2019)

Colts 19, Chiefs 13

Chiefs suffer their first loss of the year and score a season-low 13 points to the Colts, who they beat in the NFL playoffs the previous season.

WEEK 6 (October 13, 2019)

Texans 31, Chiefs 24

After leading by two touchdowns in the first quarter, Chiefs lose leads before halftime and in the fourth quarter in a second straight setback.

WEEK 7 (October 17, 2019)

Chiefs 30, Broncos 6

While the Chiefs rebound in a Thursday Night Football contest in Denver, Patrick Mahomes dislocates his right knee and misses the next two games.

WEEK 8 (October 27, 2019)

Packers 31, Chiefs 24

Chiefs keep pace with Green Bay in their first game without Mahomes, but ultimately fall behind a strong fourth-quarter from Aaron Rodgers.

WEEK 9 (November 3, 2019)

Chiefs 26, Vikings 23

In a game that featured five lead changes, the Chiefs come out on top thanks to a field goal from Harrison Butker as time expires.

WEEK 10 (November 10, 2019)

Titans 35, Chiefs 32

Mahomes returns from injury with a remarkable 3-touchdown and 446-passing yard effort, but the Titans win behind a touchdown in the final minute.

WEEK 11 (November 18, 2019)

Chiefs 24, Chargers 17

The division rivals head to Mexico for Monday Night Football, and the Chiefs prevail behind touchdowns from Darrel Williams, LeSean McCoy and Travis Kelce.

WEEK 12 (BYE)

WEEK 13 (December 1, 2019)

Chiefs 40, Raiders 9

With a share of the AFC West on the line, the Chiefs show balance with three rushing touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in a rout of the Raiders.

WEEK 14 (December 8, 2019)

Chiefs 23, Patriots 16

Arguably the Chiefs most significant regular season win, Chiefs never trailed after the second quarter and keep their first-round bye hopes alive with the victory in New England. Chiefs also clinch the AFC West division with the victory.

WEEK 15 (December 15, 2019)

Chiefs 23, Broncos 3

A snowy Sunday at Arrowhead leads to tough conditions, but Tyreek Hill dominates with two touchdowns and the defense steps holds the Broncos to a season-low in points.

WEEK 16 (December 22, 2019)

Chiefs 26, Bears 3

The defense steps up once again, holding opponents to three points in a second-straight game. Chiefs end the road portion of the regular season with just one loss.

WEEK 17 (December 29, 2019)

Chiefs 31, Chargers 21

Chiefs grind through their final regular season matchup and finish their slate of division games undefeated. With help from the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots, who were undefeated through eight games, fall to the No. 3 seed, giving Kansas City a first-round bye.

NFL Divisional Round (January 12, 2020)

Chiefs 51, Texans 31

After falling behind 24-0 early in the second quarter, the Chiefs ride a historic performance to come back. Kansas City scores on eight straight drives (including seven touchdowns) from the second quarter to the fourth quarter, overcoming the largest deficit in the franchise's postseason history.

Patrick Mahomes tosses five touchdowns, including three to Travis Kelce, while Damien Williams also rushes for two scores. The victory sets up the Chiefs for another home playoff game after the No. 6 seed Tennessee Titans defeat the AFC's top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME (January 19, 2020)

Chiefs 35, Titans 24

Just like their first playoff game, the Chiefs fell behind early and were tasked with coming from behind. Patrick Mahomes leads the way once again with two first-half passing touchdowns and a rushing score that gave the Chiefs a lead 23 seconds just before halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Chiefs strike for two more touchdowns and hold the Titans to only seven points to punch a ticket to their first Super Bowl in 50 years. Kansas City now heads into Super Bowl LIV having won eight straight games dating back to the regular season.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIV is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.