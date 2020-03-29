TOILET PAPER CALCULATOR: How much do you need?

Toilet paper has been in high demand during the coronavirus outbreak, but a new tool is looking to change the situation so everyone can get their share.

The Toilet Paper Calculator, created by London-based student software developer Ben Sassoon and artist Sam Harris, will determine how much toilet paper you need to make it through the pandemic.

The calculator includes a slider to alter the amount of toilet paper rolls you have and the amount of times you use the bathroom daily.

There are also advanced settings that allow you to select wipes per trip, sheets per wipe, sheets on roll and the length of your quarantine.

According to the calculator's website, the average user has 500% more toilet paper than they need for quarantine.