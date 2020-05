The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash near Waynesville, Mo. slowing traffic Wednesday afternoon.

A semi crashed and caught fire at mile marker 59 in the westbound lanes. Investigators say another semi and a passenger car then were involved in a secondary crash. We do not know anything about injuries.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are diverting westbound traffic from I-44 Exit 161 to Exit 156 through St. Robert and Waynesville.