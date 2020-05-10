TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge work on Chestnut Expressway begins Monday

Traffic work is set to begin Monday on Chestnut Expressway, a project that could cause major traffic impact near downtown Springfield.

The bridge rehabilitation project will happen on Chestnut Expressway between Sherman Avenue/Hammons Parkway and Benton Avenue in downtown Springfield. The Missouri Department of Transportation expects major delays for some commuters.

Chestnut Expressway will be reduced to one lane in each direction with traffic shifted to the eastbound side of the bridges over the railroad tracks. The lane closings and traffic shifts are expected to remain in place around the clock until early August.

Traffic impacts:

-Week of May 11 until late June: Chestnut Expressway reduced to one lane in each direction and traffic shifted to the eastbound side at the bridge

-Late June until early August: Chestnut Expressway reduced to one lane in each direction and traffic shifted to the westbound side at the bridge

-By early August: All lanes of Chestnut Expressway open and project is complete

-Week of May 11 until early August: Drury Lane/Washington Avenue intersections with Chestnut Expressway restricted to right turns in and out of the city streets onto Chestnut Expressway. Drivers on the side streets will not be able to cross Chestnut Expressway. Also, drivers will not be able to make left turns at the intersection.

The driving surface of the bridge (one direction at a time) will be removed and replaced with a new driving surface. Repairs will be made to the top side of the bridge along with components underneath the bridge.

Lehman Construction of California, Mo. is the prime contractor. The estimated total project cost for the project is $1.6 million.

The project is expected to wrap up by October 1. However, all lanes of Chestnut Expressway will be open to traffic by early August. Weather or construction delays could alter the work schedule.