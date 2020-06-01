TRAFFIC ALERT: Missouri Route 14 widening project starts Monday in Nixa

Drivers can expect slowdowns along Missouri Route 14/Mount Vernon Street west of U.S. Route 160/Missouri Route 13 in Nixa as the Mount Vernon Street widening project begins the week of June 1.

The project will widen Route 14 to five lanes, including two lanes in each direction with a center-turn lane between Estes Street and a point west of Christian County Route M/Nicholas Road.

The project will also include new storm drains, new traffic signals to help accommodate the new lanes, and some new sidewalks.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said drivers could expect lane closures during lower traffic volume times.

The project is scheduled for completion by early June 2021. The prime contractor is D & E Plumbing of Nixa. The total estimated project cost is $8.4 million.