TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closures to impact some Branson drivers ahead of Adoration Parade

The Branson Police Department says some roads will close in preparation for the 71st Annual Adoration Parade.

Portions of Commercial St. will be closed throughout the day, and east/west roads will remain open until 3:00 PM. After that time, all of Commercial St. will be closed, except for Main St. and Pacific St.

The department says the parking lots at Branson Landing near Belk and Bass Pro will remain open throughout the event.

Officers will be directing post-parade traffic and numerous intersections, and say the community should expect some traffic delays.

The Branson 71st Annual Adoration Day Parade will begin Sunday, December 8, at 5:00 PM.