TRAFFIC ALERT: Springfield road closures for Monday morning commute

Several construction projects in Springfield will lead to road and intersection closures Monday morning.

There are three different construction zones that could cause some headaches during the morning commute this week, starting Monday morning.

One is along Lone Pine Avenue. It will be closed between Kirkwood and Seminole for street repairs. The city says people will still be able to get to their homes and there will be a marked detour for drivers to follow.

That construction is set to start Monday morning at 7, and last until Tuesday morning, but traffic should be back to normal by Tuesday afternoon.

Closures along Trafficway Street downtown are being extended. That's happening just north of St. Louis at Benton.

Crews will be putting in a new water main line for building construction. That closure will continue through the week but should reopen Friday, but customers can still get to all of the businesses in the area.

The bigger project of the three is happening along Fremont Avenue. That street will be closed between Grand to Catalpa.

That's just for the first phase of a larger project to work on gas and water lines along Fremont, all the way from Grand to Sunshine.

That work is set to start on Fremont Monday, but may not be done until early May.

The city says people will still be able to get to their homes, but the road will be closed to through traffic.

