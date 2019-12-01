TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes reopened on Sunshine following fatal crash

First responders diverted traffic eastbound on Sunshine near Farm Road 156 as they responded to two separate crashes, one involving a pedestrian, who died at the scene.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver heading eastbound on Sunshine, Sunday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a driver was heading eastbound on Sunshine when the collision happened. According to officials, the driver stopped their vehicle in a well-lit area away from the scene when they realized their vehicle had sustained heavy damage; the driver then went back to the scene and realized they had struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an unidentified male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say the driver is cooperating fully with law enforcement and was not impaired.

An ambulance responding to a separate call was also involved in a fender-bender near the scene. Two people were treated for unknown injuries in that crash.

All lanes of traffic have since been re-opened.