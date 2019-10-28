TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic Calming Demonstration at Grant and Calhoun in Springfield Monday

A recent SGF Yields quarterly crosswalk compliance study found less than 4% of drivers are stopping for pedestrians at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Calhoun Street in Springfield.

In an effort to improve pedestrian safety at this location, Springfield Public Works is planning a traffic-calming demonstration to simulate a new intersection design. The demonstration will involve a temporary median made of painted tires and traffic cones. The unique median design will help narrow traffic lanes and slow turning traffic, while increasing visibility and awareness of crossing pedestrians. There will also be a booth staffed by Public Works on-site to provide information on proposed safety improvements and collect public comment.

Located near Grant Beach Park and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield, and along walking routes for Pipkin Middle School and Weaver Elementary, the intersection of Grant Avenue and Calhoun Street sees approximately 30 students attempting to cross each afternoon.

Springfield Public Works Safety Engineer Mandy Buettgen-Quinn talked about what drivers need to keep in mind. "It is really important that drivers pay attention as they approach a crosswalk, it'll be marked with those bright yellow signs and that should be a sign for you to check your speeds, slow down, maybe be aware of how far the person is behind you, and just be ready to break if there is a pedestrian crossing," said Buettgen-Quinn.

Classified as a secondary arterial roadway, Grant Avenue carries an average of 8,000 – 10,000 cars per day, acting as a barrier for pedestrians and effectively cutting the Grant Beach Neighborhood in half.

The traffic calming demonstration will be conducted on Monday, October 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This was rescheduled from Thursday, October 24 due to weather conditions.