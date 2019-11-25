TRAVEL TROUBLES: MoDOT announces timeframe to fix closed bridge in Taney County

MoDOT announced a timeframe for fixing a bridge closed in Taney County because of deterioration.

Repairs will begin Tuesday at the bridge on U.S. 160 over Beaver Creek. The repairs could last into mid-December.

Crews closed the bridge to traffic on Friday after a routine safety inspection showed major deterioration to the support structure on the bridge. Concrete bridge columns supporting two of the four girders were severely deteriorated.

Drivers are urged to use Missouri Routes 125 and 76 to get around the closed bridge. Drivers tell us the closing is doubling travel times.

The existing bridge was built in 1953 and carries approximately 2,000 vehicles a day.

