TSA confiscating more items during busier holiday flight season

From Thanksgiving week through the Christmas holidays passenger traffic picks up at our nation's airports and since you've got more people flying and more first time flyers, it also happens to be a time when the TSA is confiscating more items than usual at the security checkpoints.

In the police station at the Springfield-Branson National Airport you'll find a glass display case full of items passengers have tried to take on a plane ranging from guns and ammo to knives, fireworks, brass knuckles, pepper spray and yes, even grenades.

"We handle the presence of guns here at the airport pretty well," explained Kent Boyd, the public information officer for the Springfield-Branson National Airport. "But when they see that (a grenade) on an x-ray machine they vacate the check-point. They clear it!"

As to the strangest item security has ever confiscated?

"I couldn't talk about it in public because it's something I would call a bedroom or personal item for home," replied Kevin Houseman, the airport's police supervisor. "It was a film crew from out of town that brought it through."

On a more holiday-related note, any gifts you have may end up being unwrapped for inspection by the TSA.

Food is allowed on the plane but you will be required to take it out of your carry-on and have it inspected.

"They have to make sure that it's food," Boyd explained. "One of the most common things I see that really slows down the checkpoint is they don't take the food out of their bag. People ask why. Well, food can be very dense and a pie or a jar of peanut butter, those on an x-ray machine have the same electronic signature as plastic explosives."

How can you sort all this out if you're going to be flying?

Your best bet is to go to the TSA's website (tsa.gov/travel/security-screening) and see the full list of what's permissible as carry-on items.

On the first page alone you'll find you can bring antlers, artificial skeleton bones and beverages that are below 70 percent alcohol content. However, alcoholic beverages that are 140-proof and above are prohibited.

"It's about the flammability of it all," Houseman explained about the difference in what's accepted and what's not.

"Liquids? They're just concerned about explosives," Boyd said. "Let's just put the word out there."

The limit on any kind of liquids is definitely something you'll want to be aware of before you go through the checkpoint because you might be surprised at seemingly innocent items that could be confiscated.

"Snow globes are a great example of something that can't go on a plane," Houseman said.

"The globe is about the size of a hand grenade and has liquid in it," Boyd added.

Guns can only be flown in checked baggage after notifying your airline, being unloading it and locking it in a special container.

This year 131 firearms have been confiscated statewide including 15 in Springfield. Boyd said local officers understand that most of those caught with a gun are just too preoccupied with other matters to realize the mistake they've made.

"They're worried about getting to the plane on time and they're in a high state of anxiety," he pointed out. "So it's easy to forget, 'I got a gun in my bag.'"

He cited an example of a couple flying out to go on a sea cruise only to have the husband be caught with a gun in his possession at the checkpoint.

The delay in dealing with it cost the couple their cruise trip.

"His wife was literally screaming at him in the airport that she couldn't. believe he'd forgotten he had a gun," Boyd recalled.

She was not happy and when asked if he knew if the marriage survived the cancelled cruise mishap?

"I have no idea," he replied with a shake of his head.

So don't be that guy.

Make sure you know what items you can and cannot take aboard a plane and arrive at least two hours before your flight to get everything checked out.

You'll be glad you did.