TSA finds high-capacity magazines hidden in baby toy at Orlando airport

TSA says an airline passenger hid high-capacity ammunition magazines in a baby toy. (Source: TSA/CNN)
Updated: Wed 8:50 PM, Nov 27, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - The Transportation Security Administration says an airline passenger used a baby toy to try to smuggle ammunition into a plane.

The high-capacity gun magazines were found hidden inside a Prop-a-Pillar baby support toy at Orlando International Airport.

The agency's online post says the toy and the box were made to look factory-sealed, but the report says officers at the airport took a closer look at the toy after X-ray screening.

That's when they found and confiscated the ammunition and called police.

TSA says it has discovered more than 200 guns in carry-on bags nationwide during a recent two-week period.

The post urges passengers to read TSA guidelines on transporting firearms.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus