TURKEY TROT: Springfield-Greene County Park Board reminds you there's still time to register

Participants may still register for the 25th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Run-Walk.

It begins at 8 a.m. in downtown Springfield. Walk-in registration is open at the Springfield Expo Center. Registration goes till 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. You can register Thanksgiving morning from 6 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. It costs $30 for adults and $25 for kids. It includes a long-sleeved t-shirt.

The Turkey Trot is Springfield’s largest timed 5K run/walk of the year and the largest Thanksgiving Day 5K in Missouri. Nearly 7,000 pre-registered for the race.

Click HERE for a map of the route.

Race participants may register for one of four categories, each with staggered start times:

Elite- Participants have completed a sanctioned 5K in the last 18 months within at least 24 minutes for females, 21 minutes for males. For safety, no dogs or strollers are allowed in this category. Elite starts first.

Runner- Participants will run or jog a 5K at a consistent pace without walking breaks. For safety, no dogs or strollers are allowed in this category. Runners start second, about a 90 seconds after the Elite start.

Walker/Family- Ideal for groups, families with strollers or small children, or anyone wishing to walk all or part of the route. Walker/Family starts third.

Dog- Participants running, jogging or walking with dogs. Strollers and groups are also allowed in this category. Dogs must be on a leash. Please pick up after your dog. Pet Category starts last.

No matter which race category, participants’ individual race times begin when they cross the starting line and end at the finish line.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Scholarship Fund and the Developmental Center of the Ozarks. Turkey Trot also serves as one of the largest one-day food drives for Ozarks Food Harvest, which collected more than 9,000 pounds. of food at the event in 2018.

