TV pastor Jim Bakker hopes Arkansas' attorney general halts probe

Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker is hoping to prevent Arkansas' attorney general from obtaining personal information of his congregation members as part of an investigation into his false promotion of a product claiming it cured the coronavirus.

A civil action was filed late last week on behalf of Bakker and his Morningside Church and Morningside Church Productions, less than three months after the state of Missouri sued Bakker for falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Bakker's attorneys say Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's efforts are an affront to religious freedom and "disturbing."