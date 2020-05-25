Table Rock Lake busy during holiday weekend, despite rising lake levels and pandemic

Table Rock Lake was busy this Memorial Day weekend, despite higher water and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some marina workers say families used their three-day weekends to "social distance" in the great outdoors.

"We were full this weekend on reservations," State Park Marina General Manager Mitch Schupp said.

Schupp says this holiday weekend matched past Memorial Days in business and rental sales, as families experienced extra safety measures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We adapted in ways we should have done a long time ago," Schupp said.

Boats, life jackets, and equipment are deep cleaned and only one family is allowed on a boat per day.

"With our nautical distancing program, we have seen the crowds come out. The family groups are coming out, like pods on every boat. We saw a lot of lake traffic from the public coming out this weekend. So, I think people are ready to go outdoors and enjoy our lake," Schupp said.

Water levels at Table Rock Lake are high, forcing marinas like State Park to build extra walkways so people can get on the dock safely.

"So, everybody has access here at State Park Marina. We had to build extra gangways, put more gangways out in the water. It's reaching the shoreline so you can still walk, you don't have to wade out there," Schupp said.

Water is reaching well into the parking lot, too. However, marina staff worked to make sure people could find a spot.

"There is a little less parking, but we have more parking on the hill, so we have reserved parking for everybody," Schupp said.

As families vacationed in the Branson area, lake-area businesses were grateful for a strong start to summer.

"We just knew we were coming to Branson and we weren't just going to shows and stuff, we wanted to do some of the outdoorsy stuff," Visitor Tracy Hughes said.

"I've seen a lot of great families out there that are happy to be back," Schupp said.

Table Rock Lake was more than 13 feet above full pool, at last check. That's nearly 11 feet higher than it was on May 25, 2019.