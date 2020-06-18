Taney & Stone County Health Departments share possible community exposure, including Silver Dollar City

The Stone and Taney County Health Departments (SCHD and TCHD) shared a community COVID-19 exposure for locations, including Silver Dollar City.

The COVID-19 patient visited the Branson area, then returned home to test positive.

The following locations have been identified as locations the individual visited:

*Monday, June 15 Panera at 10 a.m. (unmasked)

*Silver Dollar City, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m .(masked)

Individuals who visited these locations on these dates should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop. If you do begin to experience symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills

*Cough

*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

*Fatigue

* Muscle or body aches

* Headache

* New loss of taste or smell

* Sore throat

* Congestion or runny nose

* Nausea or vomiting

* Diarrhea

SCHD and TCHD reminds the community of the importance of interacting with their environment carefully and safely. If someone is, or thinks, they may be sick, they should stay home.

