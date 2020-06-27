Taney Co. Health Dept. announces 11 new COVID-19 cases, possible exposures

The Taney County Health Department has released a timeline of potential exposures Saturday after announcing 11 new cases of COVID-19.

Taney County has now reported 54 cases of COVID-19, more than tripling its cases over the past month. Several of the new cases are considered community-spread,according to the health department.

The following timeline of potential exposures was released regarding new cases.

Sunday, June 21

New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister (9:30 a.m., unmasked)

MoMo Sushi & Grill in Branson (3 p.m., unmasked)

Wednesday, June 23

Target in Branson (2:30 p.m., masked)

Thursday, June 24

Target Starbucks in Branson (2:45 p.m., masked)

Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

On Friday, The Taney County Health Department announced that the health department board passed a resolution in support of universal masking at all indoor public spaces in the county.