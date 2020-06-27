Taney Co. Health Dept. announces 11 new COVID-19 cases, possible exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. -- The Taney County Health Department has released a timeline of potential exposures Saturday after announcing 11 new cases of COVID-19.
Taney County has now reported 54 cases of COVID-19, more than tripling its cases over the past month. Several of the new cases are considered community-spread,according to the health department.
The following timeline of potential exposures was released regarding new cases.
Sunday, June 21
New Beginnings Fellowship in Hollister (9:30 a.m., unmasked)
MoMo Sushi & Grill in Branson (3 p.m., unmasked)
Wednesday, June 23
Target in Branson (2:30 p.m., masked)
Thursday, June 24
Target Starbucks in Branson (2:45 p.m., masked)
Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
On Friday, The Taney County Health Department announced that the health department board passed a resolution in support of universal masking at all indoor public spaces in the county.