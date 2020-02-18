Taney County Ambulance District to build new station in Forsyth

The Taney County Ambulance District is planning to build a new ambulance station, while getting rid of a few others.

The plan is to tear down an old shopping center by Shadow Rock Park in Forsyth near the intersection of Highway 160 and Highway 76. The new station will replace two other stations, the one on the west side of Forsyth and the one in Kissee Mills.

"We've got the blueprints already done, permits are in place," Taney County Ambulance District Public Information Officer Lt. Johnathan Tudor said.

Lt. Tudor says even with one fewer station, this is still good news for people they serve.

​"Even though there's an ambulance station in Kissee Mills, most of the time that truck has been moved into Forsyth for coverage, because of our higher call volume in the Branson area. With [the new] station, we won't have to move that truck any further to the western side of our county," Lt. Tudor explains.

The district uses a rotating truck system, which allows the staff to cover areas, even when other ambulances get busy.

"Our trucks are almost continually moving," Lt. Tudor said. "If we transport a patient to Springfield, you can count that truck out of service for upwards of two to two and a half hours."

People who might need the ambulance district's services agree that better care is key.

"I'm very thankful for the service they provide," Forsyth Resident Debbie Epps said. "If it makes it more convenient for them, we are happy for them to do that."

Community leaders say the more time that is saved, the better. During emergencies minutes, or seconds, could add up to more lives saved.

"When someone is having a heart attack, it seems like hours when it's only a few seconds," Forysth Mayor Kelly Dougherty said. "[The ambulance district] works so hard and trains so hard to do the best for our county."

The new station will house two ambulances in Forsyth. They plan to begin construction in April. It is expected to be complete by early 2021.