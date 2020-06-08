Taney County Health Department releases possible COVID-19 exposure in the Branson area

The Taney County Health Department released information about a case of COVID-19 exposure in the Branson area.

The patient does not live in the Branson area, only visited.

Possible Exposures:

-Branson Zipline at Wolf Mountain in Walnut Shade -Saturday, May 30 between 2:30 -3:30 p.m.

-Track #4 at The Track Family Fun Parks in Branson- Saturday, May 30 between 4-6:30 p.m.

-Mellow Mushroom at the Branson Landing- Saturday, May 30 between 9:15 p.m. -10:15 p.m.

-Maurices at Tanger Outlets Branson- Sunday, May 31 between 11 a.m. to noon.

If you visited any of these establishments during these days and times, your risk of contracting COVID19 is considered low. However, you should monitor for symptoms for 14 days following the date of potential exposure.

Symptoms include:

-Fever or chills

-Cough

-Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

-Fatigue

-Muscle or body aches

-Headache

-New loss of taste or smell

-Sore throat

-Congestion or runny nose

-Nausea or vomiting

-Diarrhea

If you experience any of these symptoms, please contact your physician.