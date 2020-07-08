Taney County Health Department releases possible community COVID-19 exposures
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
The Taney County Health Department shared several possible community COVID-19 exposures.
Taney County health leaders report 107 cases since the pandemic. They consider 60 of those cases active.
Prior to the diagnosis, two positive patients visited these businesses:
*July 1: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.: Plato's Closet in Springfield (unmasked)
*July 1 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Walmart Branson Hills (unmasked)
*July 3 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: Penzoil Branson (unmasked)
The Taney County Health Department is encouraging everyone to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines.