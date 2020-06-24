Taney County Health Department releases possible community exposure from COVID-19 patient

BRANSON, Mo. -- The Taney County Health Department is warning the community about a possible exposure at several businesses.

The health department reported three new cases Wednesday. All three new cases reside in Taney County. However, only one of the cases visited any businesses while infectious.

Possible Exposures Include:

*June 20: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fun Mountain at Big Cedar (Masked)
*June 21: 4 p.m. at Top of the Rock tram (Masked)
*June 21: 5:15 p.m. at Osage restaurant (Unmasked)
*Jun3 21: 7 p.m. at Top of the Rock Tram (Masked)
*June 22: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Target in Branson (Masked)
*June 23: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Big Cedar Marina (Unmasked)

Health leaders ask you to monitor for symptoms if you appeared at these locations at these times. The risk for exposure is low.

 