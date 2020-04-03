Taney County Health Department reports first death from COVID-19

The Taney County Health Department announced the county's first death from COVID-19 Friday night.

Health leaders say the man, in his 70s, suffered from underlying health conditions. Overall, the county reports five cases of the virus.

"We are heartbroken to announce the first death of COVID-19," said Lisa Marshall. "We want to express our sincerest condolences to the patient's family and loved ones.

Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you feel these symptoms, make sure to notify your physician.

