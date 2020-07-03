Taney County Health Department shares possible COVID-19 community exposures

The Taney County Health Department reports several possible COVID-19 community exposures.

Health leaders reported an additional 12 cases on Friday. There are 50 active cases in the county.

Prior to being diagnosed, the new cases are known to visit these businesses:

*June 27 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.: Smith Creek Moonshine at Tanger Outlet Mall (masked)

*June 28 Morning: Walmart Supercenter at Branson Hills (masked)

*June 29 4:45 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.: Scooters in Forsyth (masked)

*June 29 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Smith Creek Moonshine at Tanger Outlet Mall (masked)

*June 29 4 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.: Walmart Supercenter at Branson Hills (unmasked)

*June 29 5 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.: Walmart Supercenter at Branson Hills (masked)

*June 30 4:45 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.: Scooters in Forsyth masked)

*June 30 12:30 p.m. - 12:40 p.m.: Walmart on State Highway 76 in Branson (masked)

*June 30 Early Afternoon: Pancho Villa restaurant in Branson (unmasked)

*June 30 Afternoon: YMCA in Hollister (unmasked)

*July 1 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.: Smith Creek Moonshine at Branson Landing (masked)

If you were at any of these locations, you will need to monitor for symptoms. You are considered low-risk.

