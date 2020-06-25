Taney County Health Dept. announces potential exposures in Branson, Hollister

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. -- The Taney County Health Department has released a timeline of potential exposures Thursday after announcing two new cases of COVID-19.
Both cases are travel-related. Close contacts will be notified and placed in quarantine, per the health department.
The timeline of potential exposures was released regarding both cases.
Saturday, June 13 (11 a.m.): Walmart Super Center in Branson (unmasked)
Sunday, June 14 (mid-morning):
Ye Olde Wash House in Hollister (unmasked)
CVS in Branson (unmasked)
Sunfest Market in Branson (unmasked)
Friday, June 19 (after 5 p.m.): CVS in Branson (unmasked)
Friday, June 12 to Friday, June 19:
McDonald's (2214 W Hwy 76) in Branson (morning-drive thru, unmasked)
McDonald's (515 W. Main St.) in Branson (evening drive-thru, unmasked)
Wendy's (510 W. Main St.) in Branson (evening drive-thru, unmasked)
Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
Taney County has reported 39 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.