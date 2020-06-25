Taney County Health Dept. announces potential exposures in Branson, Hollister

The Taney County Health Department has released a timeline of potential exposures Thursday after announcing two new cases of COVID-19.

Both cases are travel-related. Close contacts will be notified and placed in quarantine, per the health department.

The timeline of potential exposures was released regarding both cases.

Saturday, June 13 (11 a.m.): Walmart Super Center in Branson (unmasked)

Sunday, June 14 (mid-morning):

Ye Olde Wash House in Hollister (unmasked)

CVS in Branson (unmasked)

Sunfest Market in Branson (unmasked)

Friday, June 19 (after 5 p.m.): CVS in Branson (unmasked)

Friday, June 12 to Friday, June 19:

McDonald's (2214 W Hwy 76) in Branson (morning-drive thru, unmasked)

McDonald's (515 W. Main St.) in Branson (evening drive-thru, unmasked)

Wendy's (510 W. Main St.) in Branson (evening drive-thru, unmasked)

Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Taney County has reported 39 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.