Taney County Health Dept. confirms 16th case of COVID-19, announces potential exposures

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. -- The Taney County Health Department has confirmed the 16th case of COVID-19 in the county.
Health officials say this case is not related to any previous cases of COVID-19 and is considered community spread. All close contacts will be notified and quarantine at home.
The following timeline of potential exposures has been released:
Monday, June 8
Branson Post Office, morning 5-10 minutes (unmasked)
Tuesday, June 9
State of the Ozarks Farmer’s Market in Hollister, Noon to 7 p.m. (unmasked)
Wednesday, June 10
Walmart on Branson Hills Pkwy, mid-morning (unmasked)
Branson Post Office, mid-morning, 5-10 minutes (unmasked)
Anyone who visited these locations at these times is considered low risk, but asked to monitor for symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
*Fever or chills
*Cough
*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
*Fatigue
*Muscle or body aches
*Headache
*New loss of taste or smell
*Sore throat
*Congestion or runny nose
*Nausea or vomiting
*Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.