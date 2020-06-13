Taney County Health Dept. confirms 16th case of COVID-19, announces potential exposures

Updated: Sat 11:09 AM, Jun 13, 2020

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. -- The Taney County Health Department has confirmed the 16th case of COVID-19 in the county.

Health officials say this case is not related to any previous cases of COVID-19 and is considered community spread. All close contacts will be notified and quarantine at home.

The following timeline of potential exposures has been released:

Monday, June 8
Branson Post Office, morning 5-10 minutes (unmasked)

Tuesday, June 9
State of the Ozarks Farmer’s Market in Hollister, Noon to 7 p.m. (unmasked)

Wednesday, June 10
Walmart on Branson Hills Pkwy, mid-morning (unmasked)
Branson Post Office, mid-morning, 5-10 minutes (unmasked)

Anyone who visited these locations at these times is considered low risk, but asked to monitor for symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

*Fever or chills
*Cough
*Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
*Fatigue
*Muscle or body aches
*Headache
*New loss of taste or smell
*Sore throat
*Congestion or runny nose
*Nausea or vomiting
*Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.

 