A second person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Taney County has died, according to the Taney County Health Department.

Lisa Marshall, the Director of the Taney County Health Department, announced the county's latest updates in a Facebook video on the health department's page Friday.

Taney County has also reported six recoveries among 12 cases as of Friday, according to Marshall.

