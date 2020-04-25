Taney County Health Dept. to offer 400 free COVID-19 tests

The Taney County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing to 400 people in Stone and Taney Counties.

Individuals do not have to be symptomatic or have had any exposure risks to get tested. However, Missouri residents who are eligible for testing and must register HERE.

Those who register can choose from available time slots and will receive further instructions after completing their registrations.

The testing comes as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services selected Taney County to participate in a point-in-time COVID-19 count.

The Taney County Health Department, Stone County Health Department, and Mobile Testing Unit partners, including Cox Medical Center Branson, the City of Branson, Jordan Valley Community Health, and Mercy will conduct 400 COVID-19 tests to Stone and Taney County residents.

COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows;

Monday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.