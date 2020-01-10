Taney County crews prepare for possible wild weather this weekend

There's a mix of wild weather expected throughout the Ozarks this weekend. That means emergency crews are prepared for just about anything.

With lots of rain expected in the Taney County area, one of the main concerns is flash flooding.

"Water comes up quickly and gets across the roads," Western Taney County Fire Protection District Chief Chris Berndt said. "Be cautious with your driving, especially when it get to be nighttime."

Chief Berndt says, this time of year, the ground can't hold much water, meaning areas could flood fast.

"When everything is dormant, there's a lot more run-off than during the growing season," Chief Berndt said.

However, in addition to quickly rising creeks and streams initially, lots of rain could mean more widespread flooding later.

"So, that would add water to the entire White River system, Beaver, Table Rock, obviously Taneycomo gets caught in the middle, and then Bull Shoals. So, we are monitoring for just general flooding also this weekend," Chief Berndt said.

Adding more fuel to the forecast is the potential for winter weather, as area road crews not only prepare for flooded roads but also slick spots.

"One minute it could be raining, one minute it could be snowing," Branson Public Works Operations Manager Benjamin Stabo said. "We will be watching the system as it moves in. But, with the rain then changing over to a sleet mix or snow, pre-treating really isn't going to do a whole lot."

Stabo says they'll have crews out first thing Saturday morning and plenty of salt mixtures ready to treat roads, as needed.

"We have two barns that hold approximately two tons of material," Stabo said.

However, as they watch the weather they ask that the public does too, in order to be safe this weekend.

"We always prepare for the worst and expect the best," Stabo said.

"Be prepared," Chief Berndt said. "Don't be surprised by it."

Chief Berndt says they are ready for any potential water rescues throughout this flooding event, too. However, if everyone remembers not to drive around barricades and chooses not to drive through water, they're hoping that won't be an issue.