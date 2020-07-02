Taney County deputy arrests man after fight with nearby homeowner

A homeowner gave a Taney County deputy an assist in arrest of a man accused of threatening family members.

The arrest happened late Wednesday night near Airport Road north of Branson.

Investigators say the deputy located a man matching the suspect in the area. When he tried to make contact, the man took off running behind a home. The deputy says he then heard two gunshots. He then found the homeowner wrestling with the man on the ground. Investigators say the homeowner fired the first shot to stop the man. The man then attacked the homeowner, fighting for the gun. The second shot happened as they fought for the gun.

Nobody was hit by the gunfire. The deputy arrested the man, who suffered minor injuries.