Taney County firefighters warn of dangerously dry conditions

Firefighters in Taney County warned the public over the weekend as dry and windy conditions sparked fires

A fire sparked near Collins road in Taney county Saturday afternoon.

"They dispatched what we would refer to as a major natural cover fire," said Western Taney County fire chief Chris Berndt. "Even in the initial dispatch they said it was going to be roughly about ten acres."

Berndt said a crew of about 16 people worked to put the fire out. It took about an hour to get it under control.

"The challenges yesterday were while we were there we got a mutual aid request for a house fire, then that particular station got their own house fire and so that was all going on while we were there," he said. "Then, we got another brush fire so yesterday we were pretty taxed."

Berndt said crews were able to do it all without losing any buildings or livestock. Officials have ruled the fire as an accident.

"The fire was started by a person brush hogging that hit some rocks, which we have lots of rocks so that is not something that unusual," Berndt said.

He said the lack of humidity played a factor in the number of fires that started.

"If we're over 50% it is fairly safe to burn," Berndt said. "It's the lower thirties today, so it would not be a good day to be burning."

He said if something like this happens near your own home or field the first thing you should do is call 911. Berndt said after that you should move your cars out of the way and do what you can do start containing the fire until they can get there.

"People that have farm equipment normally are pretty good at using a tractor with a bucket back dragging it," he said. "A garden hose works well if you can reach it with a garden hose and its a small enough fire then that works well"

Berndt said the conditions throughout the week could be just as dangerous if the low humidity holds up.

