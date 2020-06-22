Taney County health leaders release possible community exposure linked to 2 cases

The Taney County, Mo. Health Department released new possible community exposure linked to three news cases.

Cases of the coronavirus in the county stand at 33. Health leaders say two of the new cases are isolating from home. The third case remains under investigation.

Anyone who visited these locations should monitor for symptoms, but are considered low-risk.

*June 12, 13, 14, 16, & 17: Kum and Go in Hollister

*June 14,16 & 17: Big Cedar Lodge Shuttle

*June 13-16: Branson Towers

Taney County health leaders recommend anyone in the community displaying COVID-19 symptoms to contact their healthcare provider and seek testing. They recommend face coverings, social distancing, and staying home when sick to slow the spread of COVID-19.