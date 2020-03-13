Taney County paramedics visit weekly with patients through new program

Paramedics in Taney County are now paying house visits, even when there's no emergency. A new Community Paramedics Program is helping patients feel better, while avoiding the hospital.

One on one conversations between patients and medical providers are now happening at homes throughout Taney County through the program.

"I feel respected, I feet cared for," Marianne Jones said.

Jones gets a visit from a community paramedic once per week. The paramedics administer medicine and help her stay on top of her healthcare plan.

"Helping me with some direction to better health and to take care of the symptoms that I have," Jones said.

Jones' chronic migraines used to send her to the hospital frequently.

"I don't want to go to the emergency room. There are some very sick people there. They need to help those very sick people," Jones said.

However, like many others, she felt like she had no other option.

"Let's face it. The doctor's offices are overwhelmed, the ER's are overwhelmed," Community Paramedic Mike Gray said.

"The problem is that patients are seen in the ER, that can be taken care of at other levels of care," Cox Health Community Hospital Group Chief Medical Officer Shawn Usery said.

That's why Cox Health is partnering with the Taney County Ambulance District for a more proactive approach to healthcare.

"I have gone from doing 90 percent medicine to maybe ten percent medicine. The other 90 percent is education, prevention," Gray said.

However, not only are the community paramedics helping to meet the patients' medical needs, but they're also connecting them with local resources in the local community.

"If they need food, where to go. If they need shelter where to go," Community Paramedic Jonathan Tudor said.

Paramedics say taking medical care on the go is helping patients like Jones stay home and stay healthy.

"I have not gone to the emergency room since we started this," Jones said.

"Teaching people how to live," Gray said.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, this program will continue. Tudor says it helps keep vulnerable and chronically ill patients from visiting busy hospitals.