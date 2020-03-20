Taney County road dedicated to fallen hero

A road in Taney County is now dedicated to an American hero. Gary Stacey died 50 years ago on March 20, 1970 while serving in Vietnam.

On Friday, the Stacey family held a simple ceremony in their loved one's honor along Ridgedale Road near the Missouri-Arkansas line.

"He was killed at Firebase Granite," Joe Stacey said. "By small arms."

However, fifty years later Joe's brother's memory lives on.

"We all loved him. My family. My sister, brothers, everybody and we miss him everyday," Stacey said.

The Memorial Highway Dedication sign now stands along Ridgedale Road bearing the name of Gary Stacey.

"We were lucky enough to come home and be with our family, but some were not and those were the true heroes," Jim Davis, with Branson Vietnam Veterans of America, said.

The Stacey family says they hope when people drive by the sign, they not only honor their brother, but also every other veteran who has fought for freedom.

"They look at that and say 'Well, this is another boy that sacrificed like they all have,'" Stacey said.

Stacey says over the years his brother's metals and the flag that was once draped over his coffin were lost in a house fire. However, during the ceremony, special flags were folded and handed to the family. One of those flags flew over the United States capitol.

The Stacey Family not only lost their brother Gary in Vietnam, but also their brother Freddy Lee Greg in World War II.