Taney County students learn about future careers through job fair event

Students in Taney County are learning about a variety of careers through Taney County Career Days. The multi-day job fair event introduces high school students to job options in the Branson area.

"It opened my eyes to some things I might want to do after high school," Hollister Student Isaac Qualls said.

During the job fair, students meet with representatives from different fields like banking, healthcare, and entertainment.

​"Getting the opportunity to meet with future employers," Hollister Student Jazmin Maria said.

Whether students are thinking about summer employment opportunities or life-long career options, their leaders say the fair helps them start thinking about their futures.

"To get students thinking about 'What do I want to do?' 'What am I good at?' 'What is my passion?' We try to have them take surveys and different things to figure out what they're good at, what they're passionate about, so they will chose a job they love after they graduate," Hollister High School Counselor Kezra Chamberlin said.

Chamberlin says job fairs also let students know their career options aren't limited if they hope to stay in Taney County after graduation.

"There are a lot of things that they can do besides tourism. There is the health sciences. Construction, obviously, is big," Chamberlin said.

Employers say having the chance to influence the future of their industries starts with students.

"Letting people know you can do this. I didn't picture myself in banking. Then, just trying to find good talent in the area," Hollister Arvest Bank Branch Sales Manager Kandace Plott said.

The fair is all about joining together to mold future workers into the best they can be.

"This really helped because kids maybe think 'Oh, I didn't think about that, maybe that would be a good fit for me,'" Qualls said.

Taney County Career Days continues the rest of this week at area schools. On Wednesday, the fair will be held at Branson High School and on Thursday it'll be in Forsyth.​