Taney County to hold drive-thru election June 2

The election day experience will be a very different one for certain voters in southwest Missouri next month.

Taney County will have drive-thru elections.

"[With] the stay at home order, the closing of the churches and schools, we started bouncing ideas back and forth," Taney County Clerk Donna Neeley said.

The election judges will meet voters at their cars and have them use a tablet to check-in.

"The judges will then initial the poll pad using their own stylus. Then, we will sanitize the poll pad for the next voter," Neeley said.

Neeley says voters will then fill out a paper ballot with a pen that won't be reused.

"The actual ballot will go into the machine and be counted on the spot," Neeley said.

Neeley says voters will have options during the drive-thru election. They can decide whether or not to wear a mask or whether or not to step out of their cars to vote.

"Every individual is going to be different as to how they approach the COVID-19 pandemic," Neeley said.

She says election workers will have protection for themselves and voters.

"For my election judges, we will have masks. We will also have plastic shields for them to wear as voters approach them. And I have purchased gloves," Neeley said.

Neeley says absentee voting is open now.

"Absentee voting is always low for this election and unfortunately I have seen what I consider a decrease," Neeley said.

She says it's hard to predict turnout for the drive through election but is hoping the safety changes will encourage people to cast their ballots.

"We were hoping the drive through voting would encourage people to come out because it would settle some of their concerns," Neeley said.

She says this is all about trying something new to ensure safe voting for Taney County.

"It's exciting and scary at the same time," Neeley said.

Taney County voters will not be casting their ballots at their normal polling places. Here is a list of the new locations:

Click HERE for polling places.