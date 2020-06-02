Taney County voters make their vote count in drive-thru election

To keep voters safer in the June election, Taney County's clerk tried a unique approach with the state's first drive-thru voting.

"This is history in the making, drive-thru voting," Oral Lindsay proudly announced as he sat in a car with his wife Candi for well over an hour to get the chance to vote on Tuesday.

History came with long lines at the College of the Ozarks airport as Taney County was the only place in Missouri to try voting in your car.

"Can you check the oil while I'm here?" said Ralph Gray with a smile as a voting judge walked up to give him a ballot.

It paid to have a good sense of humor and patience on this day as the lines of cars stretched for as far as the eye could see at times from the airport's parking lot all the way out to the main highway.

Suzie White was voting for the first time.

"About an hour and a half," she replied when asked how long she'd been waiting. "But it was worth it."

"I don't like it," said Ed Szuszalski of the long wait. "But I'll stay here all day if I have to and vote."

"What do you think of the drive-thru voting?" Pamela Fausett asked her mother as the two waiting in their car.

"It's a double laugh," Macy Lou Gross replied as she laughed at her daughter's question

This was one of just seven polling places in a county that usually has 21 but County Clerk Donna Neeley said the loss of judges and precinct locations because of the coronavirus necessitated the new approach.

"It's kind of an experiment for us," she said. "But the biggest issue for us is back in March we started having election judges tell us they weren't going to work anymore. And if you don't have workers you can't open polls. So then we tried to figure out how are we going to keep them outside the schools and the churches. When the governor closed them we felt we should respect that."

The drive-thru election has judges wearing masks and gloves making minimum contact with voters and ballots that are placed inside plastic folders that are sanitized after every use. There was a traditional voting booth for those who wanted to use it but most everyone decided to stay inside their car using their steering wheel as a desk in the comfort of their air-conditioned rides on what turned out to be a hot, sunny day.

"Actually my AC's out!" laughed voter Gwen Stites.

Just one hiccup on a day that had many.

"It's been a struggle," Neeley said.

"It is but we're blessed that we have the freedom to vote," Stites said.

And it may be the only time in history they'll have to do it. Neeley said a recent state grant will allow the county to have its next election back indoors.

"We've purchased sneeze guards to separate the voter from the judge," she said. "So then we'll be able to go inside the buildings again."

